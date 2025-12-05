FIFA World Cup 2026 flights: When to book seats, host cities, prices & more

If you’re thinking of heading to one of the sixteen North American host cities to savour the sensational FIFA World Cup 2026 in person, you will want to make sure you’ve booked your second most important seat too, the one on the plane. There’s no time like the present to confirm those flights, so you can then sit back, put your feet up, and daydream about being part of next summer’s World Cup party.

The FIFA World Cup is returning to North America for the first time since USA '94. Despite soccer's relative lack of popularity in the host nation thirty years ago, it proved to be the most one of the most successful World Cups ever, breaking average match and overall attendance records.

We are now looking forward to another stellar soccer extravaganza in the Americas, and with the tournament expanded to 48 teams for the first ever, it’s set to be bigger and better than ever. With the majority of teams having now secured their spots at the World Cup 2026 summer party, fans’ thoughts are now turning to how they are going to purchase tickets and flights to the football fiesta and support their side’s quest for glory.

Following the World Cup draw, there is set to be a stampede to secure seats in the various stadiums and on planes jetting to North America. Let GOAL take you through all the latest travel information ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including the best routes to take, how much flights cost, and much, much more.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played across various cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

How to buy flights to FIFA World Cup 2026

If you’re jetting in to watch a FIFA World Cup match or matches, early planning is key for purchasing flights. It promises to be one of the biggest sporting events in North America’s history, and plane seats will go quickly, especially for popular destinations like New York and Los Angeles.

Once flights start to become scarce, last-minute buyers may be forced to fly at inconvenient times or incorporate multiple stopovers during their journey. Booking in advance often results in lower fares and better flight times, and also gives you peace of mind that you’re all set for your forthcoming World Cup adventure.

Fans looking to make their way to North America for the FIFA World Cup 2026 can book their flights through flight aggregators like Skyscanner, which is one of the leading providers for flight price comparisons across multiple airlines. Book your seat today and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime.

You can also go directly to airlines, which will have flights and World Cup 2026 packages ready to go, like Qatar Airways and Virgin Airways. These packages even include match tickets, transport, hotel stays and flights, so you can have an all-inclusive experience of the World Cup next year.

How much are flights to FIFA World Cup 2026

Demand for flights is expected to rise, and prices are likely to spike in the summer, with June and July considered peak travel months, so prices skyrocket during this period.

Fares can fluctuate at any given moment, meaning it's necessary to track flights to ensure you score the best deal.

Check out the latest prices, as shown on Skyscanner, for June 2026 flights to the World Cup host cities, from selected departure points around the globe:

Flying To From London From Sydney From Cape Town From Rio de Janeiro From Riyadh Vancouver (YVR) £404 AUD 1491 ZAR 17004 BRL 4358 SAR 2434 Toronto (YYZ) £306 AUD 1680 ZAR 12944 BRL 1204 SAR 1570 Mexico City (MEX) £509 AUD 2388 ZAR 18135 BRL 4117 SAR 3496 Guadalajara (GDL) £605 AUD 1927 ZAR 22647 BRL 3408 SAR 3541 Monterrey (MTY) £579 AUD 1756 ZAR 17705 BRL 2451 SAR 3541 Atlanta (ATL) £625 AUD 1955 ZAR 11606 BRL 3054 SAR 1995 Boston (BOS) £367 AUD 1426 ZAR 14123 BRL 3982 SAR 1615 Dallas (DFW) £630 AUD 1693 ZAR 14622 BRL 4478 SAR 3235 Houston (IAH) £643 AUD 1324 ZAR 13715 BRL 6831 SAR 3131 Kansas City (MCI) £641 AUD 1432 ZAR 17161 BRL 5314 SAR 2538 Los Angeles (LAX) £420 AUD 468 ZAR 14735 BRL 2636 SAR 2538 Miami (MIA) £406 AUD 1377 ZAR 13964 BRL 5619 SAR 1985 New York (JFK) £350 AUD 1450 ZAR 12853 BRL 6023 SAR 1639 Philadelphia (PHL) £396 AUD 1536 ZAR 11470 BRL 3288 SAR 2686 San Francisco (SFO) £388 AUD 512 ZAR 12083 BRL 2225 SAR 1990 Seattle (SEA) £440 AUD 1212 ZAR 12559 BRL 3784 SAR 2800

How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have many opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June. There are various sales phases, which differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods, and ticket products.

To buy tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets options

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened on October 2 and can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American, and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically, often closer to matchdays. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub, also has available World Cup 2026 tickets, typically with prices that widely range, especially for bigger matches. Tickets on StubHub start from $200 right now.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: