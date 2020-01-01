World Cup: Fans must be in Nairobi and Kigali to inspire Uganda qualification - McKinstry

The Cranes are in the same group as Kenya, Rwanda and Mali and are seen as the favourite nation to progress to the knockouts

fans must be in Kigali and Nairobi to watch the national team pick up results during World Cup qualifying matches, coach Johnathan McKinstry has pleaded.

Uganda were pooled in Group E alongside neighbours and Rwanda, as well as Mali. McKinstry hopes the fans can play a great role as The Cranes attempt to proceed to the knockout stage of World Cup qualifiers.

“The supporters should also get behind us not only in the home games but it is also an opportunity to come and support us during the away games,” McKinstry told Fufa TV.

“Sometimes in Africa, it is difficult to go and watch your team away from home so hopefully, some of the Cranes fans will be able to make the journey to Kigali and Nairobi and watch us get good results.”

The Irish coach also pointed out that Ugandan football has been on an upward trajectory and the qualifiers will help it grow even better.

“Uganda football has been on the rise and the fans should come out and get behind the team. We want to keep that rise going on and this World Cup group provides a great opportunity, there are challenges in it but there is a great opportunity,” he added.

McKinstry explained the need of the fans supporting The Cranes from the first to the last match as they hope to earn a slot for the 2022 World Cup finals in .

“We can push and continue to raise our level more than anything possible. Do not just wait until we qualify to come out and support the team, please be part of the journey. If the supporters do that, I think we can have a lot of success,” he concluded.

Uganda have a tight programme ahead as they try to balance the African Nations Championship (Chan), the and World Cup qualifying assignments.

Chan will be staged in April this year.