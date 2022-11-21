World Cup 2022: ‘Senegal will face Brazil in final’ – Bafana Bafana and AmaZulu star Maluleka

Bafana Bafana and AmaZulu midfielder George Maluleka has predicted that Senegal and Brazil will play in the 2022 World Cup final.

Maluleka pins hope on Senegal

Explains why Teranga Lions are his favourites

Regrets PSL not represented in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Senegal are among the African representatives in Qatar, but Maluleka has explained why he has solid hopes for the West Africans.

Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Ghana are the other African nations in the tournament that started on Sunday, and host Qatar lost to Ecuador in the opening fixture.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "‘I think this will be a fascinating and difficult World Cup, judging by modern football and how the game has changed; I’m looking forward to it," Maluleka told the FARPost.

"The African teams stand a good chance to do well this year. In this day and age, we have so many players that are competing at the highest level of football.

"They will bring their tremendous experience, and I believe the African teams will be a surprise package this year.

"I see Senegal going all the way to the final; they will face Brazil in the last game. I believe in them, this is a year of Africa in the World Cup."

AND WHAT IS MORE? There is no player from the South African top tier, the PSL, participating in the competition.

Richard Ofori was set to take part with Ghana, but an injury setback ruled the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper out.

Maluleka bemoans the fact that the league will not be represented in Qatar.

"It is disappointing that [there is] no PSL player or Bafana Bafana in the tournament," he said.

"These are the games that we want to be associated with, games we want to play as players. The biggest tournament and it is unfortunate that we are not there to represent our countries."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Senegal are going to face their World Cup opponents without their star forward Sadio Mane. The Bayern Munich star was ruled out after getting injured during a Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen.

The reigning African champions will start their campaign on Monday with a match against the Netherlands.

WHAT NEXT FOR MALULEKA? The midfielder will return to action after the World Cup break. AmaZulu will play Sekhukhune United on December 31.