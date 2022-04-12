World Cup 2022: Nigeria confirm friendly against Mexico in May

Nigeria will play Mexico in an international friendly billed for May 28 in the United States of America, the Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed.

The North Americans - who will be featuring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - have been zoned against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C.

And to prepare for the tough task ahead, Gerardo Martino’s men, who are the most successful team in the Concacaf Gold Cup with eight titles, will square up with the three-time African champions.

“Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face the El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly game on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas,” a post from the NFF Twitter handle read.

Official: Nigeria’s @NGSuperEagles will face the El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly game on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/qJpTiEv96p — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 12, 2022

The last meeting between the two countries was in a friendly match on July 4, 2021, with the Mexicans defeating the West Africans - mainly Nigeria Professional Football League stars - 4-0 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

A double from Hector Herrera and lone goals from Rogelio Funes Mori and Jonathan dos Santos steered El Tri to a comfortable victory as they wrapped up preparations for their 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign in style.

The two teams will be meeting for the seventh time ever with four of their previous encounters ending on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Both countries are expected to announce their squads for the match later this month.

Participating in the global football showpiece for the 17th time in their history, Mexico are aiming to surpass their sixth-placed finish as hosts in 1970 and 1986.

Article continues below

Nigeria failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 after losing to arch-rivals Ghana in the World Cup qualifying play-off.

Their last appearance at the football fiesta was in Russia 2018. There, Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles crashed out in the group stage after failing to negotiate their way past Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

Still without a permanent coach following the resignation of coach Augustine Eguavoen, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner will take on Ecuador in June in the United States of America.