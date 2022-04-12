World Cup 2022: Ecuador confirm friendly matches vs Nigeria and Tunisia

Ecuador will play Nigeria and Tunisia in international friendlies billed for June in the United States of America, coach Gustavo Alfaro has confirmed.

The South Americans - who will be featuring at the 2022 World Cup - have been zoned against Senegal, Qatar and the Netherlands in Group A.

And to have a feel of what to expect against the Lions of Teranga, Ecuador will try the Super Eagles and the North Africans for size.

Although, Alfaro explained a different reason for his choice of playing the three-time African kings and the 2004 African champions.

“I asked for African rivals because we can't play with European teams because they are not available,” the Argentine told ESPN Ecuador.

Also in June, Ecuador will test their might against Mexico while they have lined up warm-up games versus Japan and Saudi Arabia in September.

Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian Football Federation is yet to finalise a match against 2014 World Cup runners-up Croatia in Abu Dhabi.

Alfaro also stated that he already has 20 players almost guaranteed a place in his final World Cup squad.

At the last Fifa congress, coaches decided that country would be allowed to register 26 players instead of 23.

Participating in the global football showpiece for the fourth time in their history, the county would be aiming to surpass their Round of 16 finish in Germany 2006.

After finishing as runners-up in a zone that paraded Costa Rica, Poland and the hosts, Ecuador bowed 1-0 to England.

David Beckham’s effort at the hour mark separated the sides inside Stuttgart’s Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Nigeria failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 after losing to arch-rivals Ghana in the World Cup play-off.

Tunisia are making their sixth appearance in the competition and they must negotiate their way past France, Denmark and a yet to be decided team if they are to make it to the Round of 16.

In all previous appearances, they have failed to get past the preliminary rounds. They kick off their campaign against the Danes on November 22 at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.