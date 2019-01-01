World Cup 2022: East African rivals Tanzania and Burundi to face off in first round

The Taifa Stars will come up against neighbours Burundi as they strive to make it past the qualifying rounds of the tournament to be held in Qatar

will take on Burundi in the first round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers for the Africa Zone.

According to the draws conducted by Caf in on Monday, the first leg will be played on September 2 with the return leg slated for eight days later.

In the other fixtures involving teams from Cecafa region, Rwanda will face Seychelles, Sudan battle Chad, Ethiopia face Lesotho, Somalia welcome Zimbabwe, South Sudan entertain Equatorial Guinea while Djibouti will take on Eswatini.

The 28 teams which were lowly-ranked on the continent were pooled together with the aim of picking the best 14. Zimbabwe, Namibia, Angola, Guinea-Bissau and Tanzania were drawn in Pot 1 while Burundi were placed in Pot 2.

The 14 preliminary round winners and the 26 countries who received byes into the next round will be split into ten groups of four, after a fresh draw with the first matches set for next March.

The Group winners will then proceed into five two-leg playoffs with the eventual winners qualifying for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in .

are among the 26 countries which received a bye to the next stage.

The others are , , , , , , , , Democratic Republic of Congo, , Mali, Burkina Faso, , Guinea, , Cape Verde, Benin, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Gabon, Niger, Libya, Madagascar, Mauritania and Central Africa Republic.