‘World-class’ Oluoch helped Gor Mahia to break Bandari FC jinx – Polack

The British coach hails the veteran keeper for the vital saves which denied the Dockers a great chance to stage a comeback

coach Steven Polack has hailed his goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch for helping his side to beat FC 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions had not beaten the Dockers in a league match away in Mombasa for the last two seasons but goals from Samuel Onyango and Francis Afriyie handed K’Ogalo the vital win at Mbaraki Stadium.

However, it was the returning Oluoch who stole the show for the champions as he denied Bandari on many occasions including a 64th-minute penalty from Ugandan striker William Wadri which he saved at a crucial time in the game.

“That was a world-class display from Boniface [Oluoch], he literally kept us in the game and also helped us to get the points,” Polack told Goal.

“Bandari got a penalty and they could have staged a comeback had they scored but ‘Boni’ produced a world-class save to deny them, maybe had they scored, it could have given them the momentum to go for a second goal and the game could have easily changed the tide.

“[Oluoch] played very well, he saved us, at 2-0 they could have scored from the penalty spot and then it could have been 2-1 and who knows, they could have kept troubling us for a second.”

Polack added how impressed he was with Oluoch, who has been warming the bench since the arrival of Tanzanian keeper David Mapigano, but seized the chance to start in the game by showing how good he can be," Polack continued.

“When your chance comes you have to take it whatever position, be it in goal, in defence, striking area, in the midfield and Oluoch has surprised me because he took his chance with both hands. He was terrific against Kakamega and against Bandari he has also performed well.

Article continues below

“Remember in Gor Mahia we have three young goalkeepers who are very good and for him [Oluoch] to come back and put up such a good display is very amazing of him.”

On the win, Polack told Goal: “We won because of how organised we were, we played well in the first half and it gave us the confidence because we took a deserved lead and in the opening minutes of the second half we scored the second which somehow slowed them down.”

Gor Mahia lost 2-1 in the same fixture last season, but the painful defeat against Bandari came in the previous campaign when the Dockers shattered their unbeaten run in the league with an identical 2-1 result.