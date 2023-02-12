Wolves captain Ruben Neves reveals what referee told him after Mario Lemina's bizarre red card

Ruben Neves has given an explanation as to why Mario Lemina was sent off during Wolves' 2-1 win away at Southampton yesterday.

Lemina sent off for two bookings within 27 minutes

Reason for second yellow was unclear

Wolves went onto win with 10 men

WHAT HAPPENED? Saturday was a bad day at the office for Premier League officials. VAR seemingly missed an offside in Brentford's equaliser against Arsenal with Pervis Estupinian potentially denied a goal for Brighton at Crystal Palace because the offside lines were drawn incorrectly. Furthermore, Jarred Gillett, the referee for Wolves' win at Southampton, sent Lemina off after 27 minutes while Julien Lopetegui's side were 1-0 down for reasons that only became clear after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC Sport after the victory, the Wolves skipper Neves said: "You really want to know what he told me? So he told me there were two players running to him and because Mario was the third one he gave him a yellow card. So now we go and check the rules, if there is any."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The red card didn't affect Wolves, in fact it galvanised them to go on and win the game late on thanks to an 87-minute Joao Gomes strike. It was an unhappy return to St. Mary's for Lemina who lasted less than half an hour but it was ultimately worse for now-former Southampton Nathan Jones who was relieved of his duties earlier today following the loss.

WHAT NEXT FOR WOLVES? While they'll be without Lemina for their next Premier League fixture at home to Bournemouth next Saturday, they'll take some solace in that they're now 15th in the table and five points clear of safety.