Wolves land Barcelona's Trincao on season-long loan with option to buy

Wolves have confirmed the arrival of Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao on a season-long loan deal for the 2021-22 campaign, with a further option to buy the Blaugrana starlet next summer too.

The Portugal international, a member of Ronald Koeman's Copa del Rey-winning squad this term, enjoyed a busy season at Camp Nou following his arrival from Braga in 2020.

Now however, he will spend the upcoming campaign at Molineux, as Bruno Lage's outfit look to strengthen their place in the Premier League following Nuno Espirito Santo's exit to Tottenham.

More to follow...