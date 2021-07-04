Wolves land Barcelona's Trincao on season-long loan with option to buy
Last Updated
Getty
Wolves have confirmed the arrival of Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao on a season-long loan deal for the 2021-22 campaign, with a further option to buy the Blaugrana starlet next summer too.
The Portugal international, a member of Ronald Koeman's Copa del Rey-winning squad this term, enjoyed a busy season at Camp Nou following his arrival from Braga in 2020.
Now however, he will spend the upcoming campaign at Molineux, as Bruno Lage's outfit look to strengthen their place in the Premier League following Nuno Espirito Santo's exit to Tottenham.
Editors' Picks
- Euro 2020: Why France and Germany's elimination offers hope to 'small' nations - Kenya's Mwendwa
- 'It's coming home' - England fans dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine
- ‘I am ready to die for this trophy’ – Gor Mahia’s Muguna warns rivals AFC Leopards
- Brazil beware! Messi-inspired Argentina are now real Copa America contenders
More to follow...