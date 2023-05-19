Dreams do come true! Diehard Wolves fans from around the world to play in once-in-a-lifetime game at Molineux as a special thanks for their support

A group of lucky Wolves fans will get the chance to follow in their heroes’ footsteps by playing at Molineux this weekend.

For some supporters inside Molineux on Saturday afternoon, Wolves’ Premier League clash with Everton won’t be the most exciting game of football they get to enjoy that day.

That’s because a select group of fans, who support the club from all around the world, will get the chance to pull on their own boots and take to the hallowed turf themselves after the top-flight action is over.

The Play For Wolves initiative will see lifelong fans of the Midlands club given the incredible opportunity to play a match against each other straight after watching Ruben Neves and Co. face Sean Dyche’s side on the very same pitch.

Nominated by their own supporters' clubs, a small group of fans have flown in from all around the world to enjoy a memorable double-header.

After getting to watch their heroes in the final home game of the season, the Wolves fanatics will don their own personalised kits before trying to get themselves on the scoresheet at Molineux.

Organised by the club to thank the supporters for their commitment, the special trip is a well-deserved reward for the crazy lengths fans will go to in order to back Julen Lopetegui’s men.

Although some taking part are based nearer to Wolverhampton, the match will feature fans from the United States, Canada, Italy, Sweden, Cyprus and Ireland among other countries. All of these fans will also feature on part two of the Play For Wolves campaign.

In total, the supporters taking part will travel more than 60,000 miles to get to Molineux for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to play on their home turf.

It’s sure to be a day they’ll remember forever.