Wolves confirm Jimenez suffered fractured skull in clash of heads with David Luiz after Mexico striker undergoes operation

The forward was immediately taken to hospital after colliding with the Arsenal defender during a Premier League encounter at Emirates Stadium

have confirmed that Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull in a clash of heads with David Luiz after the striker underwent an operation on Sunday night.

Jimenez was stretchered off the pitch early on during Wolves 2-1 win over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, having been involved in a nasty collision with Luiz while challenging for a header in the box.

The 29-year-old was subsequently taken to a London hospital for treatment, with Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo delivering the following update on his condition post-match: "He speaks, he's aware.

"We have to have a proper assessment. He's in good hands."

Wolves have now confirmed that Jimenez was called in for immediate surgery, and that he will be required to remain in hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure.

The club confirmed that the experienced centre-forward "suffered a fractured skull during the early stages of last night’s win at " on Monday morning, before releasing an official statement thanking all the medical staff involved for their expert care.

“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital," the statement reads.

“He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.

“The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.

“The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course.”

No time frame has been given regarding Jimenez's recovery, but Nuno will likely have to make do without his star frontman heading into the Christmas period.

The Mexican star had four goals to his name from nine Premier League outings prior to Wolves' trip to north London, which had taken his overall tally for the club to 48 across 110 appearances.

Wolves fought on admirably without a talismanic performer against Arsenal, with first-half goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence wrapping up a famous win.

Nuno's side moved up to sixth in the Premier League standings after their latest triumph, while the Gunners are now sitting down in 14th - only eight points above the relegation places.