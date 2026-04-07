With the help of Alwaleed bin Talal, Al-Hilal follow in Al-Nassr’s footsteps to clinch the Saudi League title

Al-Hilal have decided to follow the lead of their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Nassr, amid fierce competition between the two sides for the Saudi Roshen League title this season, just hours before their clash with Al-Khulood.

Al-Hilal will host Al-Khaloud tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Kingdom Arena, in a match brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

Al-Hilal Club issued a statement via its official website, announcing a 50% reduction in match ticket prices to encourage fans to attend, particularly given the match’s importance to the team’s campaign in the Roshen League.

In its statement, “Al-Hilal” explained that Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, a Gold Member of Al-Hilal Club, had covered half the cost of the match tickets, excluding the Diamond, Gold and Silver categories, and thanked him for this gesture.

This move by Al-Hilal came after their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Nassr had earlier decided to reduce ticket prices for their Roshen League matches to encourage fans to attend.

Al-Hilal currently sit second in the Saudi Pro League table with 65 points, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr and ahead of Al-Ahli, who are third, on goal difference.