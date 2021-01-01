'With sense of mutual help, Gor Mahia can pull through' - Vaz Pinto

K'Ogalo find themselves at the 10th position in a season that is proving to be quite tough for them but the coach is hopeful of a turnaround

Gor Mahia head coach Manuel Vaz Pinto has expressed his confidence that the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side will overcome the challenges they find themselves in.

Gor Mahia are among the middle-table clubs at the moment after suffering six losses in the first half of the season.

Vaz Pinto, who was appointed after the club had n interim head coach at the beginning of the season, has, however, spoken of his confidence in the players.

"With an enormous sense of mutual help, we will all together overcome the problems experienced in the last few days," Vaz Pinto said as was quoted by the club's Facebook page.

"I believe the players will demonstrate the ability to overcome the challenge."

Gor Mahia will be up against Bidco United on Monday at Kasarani Annex and it is an opportunity for them to get a good result.

In the last five outings, K'Ogalo have picked up three losses, a draw and a win and Bidco United are expected to give them a tough challenge as they have been quite a strong side. with four wins in their last five games.

The newly-appointed captain Harun Shakava said they are ready to fight for a positive outcome in order to turn things around.

"Today's match is a tough one coming from a loss but we are ready for the task and we hope for a turnaround," the former Nkana FC central defender said according to a post on the club's social media pages.

Shakava was given the armband after he returned from the Zambian Super League champions, a side he joined in 2019 after he had led K'Ogalo to their 18th Premier League title.

The reshuffle saw Kenneth Muguna being relegated as Shakava took over the captaincy and Philemon Otieno was retained as the assistant captain.

Muguna, however, in a tweet ahead of the Bidco United clash, said he was motivated and positive.

The changes came at the time the club was grappling with match-fixing allegations and Willis Ochieng, who was serving as the goalkeeper's coach, left the local heavyweights on Friday.

Gor Mahia face a tough season in which they are likely to lose out on the title should their campaign fail to pick great speed in the coming months. Tusker, despite a 2-2 draw against Nairobi City Stars on Saturday, are leading with 36 points.

KCB and AFC Leopards, are second and third with 30 and 29 points, respectively although they were also held to draws. Ingwe did not find a way past struggling Vihiga United and settled for a 0-0 draw. Zoo FC, who are fighting to get out of the relegation zone, picked up a point from a 1-1 draw against KCB on Sunday.

Gor Mahia are hopeful the three games in hand will help them rise and get into the top five brackets in the first round of the season.



After playing Bidco United, they will face Sofapaka, Nairobi City Stars and Wazito FC before the second round commences.