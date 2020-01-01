‘With one or two signings Liverpool can dominate for six years’ – Reds legend Kennedy a big fan of Robertson and Co

The former full-back, who enjoyed domestic and European success in his playing days, believes Jurgen Klopp can build another dynasty at Anfield

can be “dominant for the next five or six years” if Jurgen Klopp adds “one or two other players” to an already star-studded squad, says club legend Alan Kennedy.

The Reds claimed and Club World Cup crowns in 2019.

With a commanding lead established at the top of the Premier League table, the intention of those at Anfield is to add domestic success to continental and global triumphs.

Kennedy, who helped Liverpool to build one dynasty back in the 1970s, sees no reason why Klopp cannot establish another with a few minor tweaks to a team brimming with confidence.

“I want to give them praise but I think there is a lot more to come when they get experience and they might need to add one or two other players but I think the football I've seen is the best since I played back in the 70s and 80s,” Kennedy told Herald Scotland.

“This team that Liverpool have now is probably the best since that era of invincibility. We were all out attack from the first minute of the game.

“I sometimes wonder if Jurgen Klopp watched Liverpool play in the 70s and 80s and copied what we did. The quality is so good that even when someone gives the ball away, just once, you think: 'what is he doing giving the ball away, what will we do?' Well, they just get it back.

“I really do enjoy watching this team. All credit to who have been at the top for the last five or six years – and they are still there because they are still chasing with others – but Liverpool, if they can get their act together, can be dominant for the next five or six years.”

Much of the Reds’ success has been built around a fearsome attacking unit that includes Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

They do, however, boast plenty of quality at the back as well, with £75 million ($98m) man Virgil van Dijk complemented by attacking full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Kennedy is a big fan of his fellow left-back, adding on Liverpool’s options: “My job, Phil Neal's job and Alan Hansen's job was to stop them playing, stop them scoring and that's exactly what I see in Virgil van Dijk and whoever plays alongside him and, of course, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold as well. I have been very, very impressed by both full backs.

“Liverpool broke the record for a full-back at the particular time I signed. [But] I was never assured of first-team football at Liverpool and you had to earn the right to be No.1 and that's exactly what Andy Robertson has done.

“I just think that Andy is a player who is the best in his position [in ]. There may be one or two others who I haven't really looked at in the Premier League and people will say: 'what about this one?' but I watch Andy every week and I'm always impressed with his ability to defend – because that's what his job is – and then to get forward to support the attack. He knows exactly what he has to do and I think he carries out the instructions perfectly.”