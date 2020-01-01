With 'magic' Mourinho, Spurs might never have a better chance at the Premier League title – Anderton

The Portuguese boss has won silverware in every country he has coached and the omens look good for his table-topping north London outfit

Jose Mourinho has a “magic touch”, according to former man Darren Anderton, who feels that his old club might never have a better chance of winning the Premier League title due to the erratic form of the other big hitters in 's top tier.

Spurs currently sit at the head of the table, level on 25 points with reigning champions , and their consistency in grinding out results has seen them emerge as one of the pundits' favourites to lift the trophy for the first time.

Mourinho's predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, enjoyed five fine seasons with the club, going as far as the final before being replaced by the Portuguese.

And while Anderton feels that the Argentine's brand of football was easier on the eye, he feels that Mourinho's experience and solid defensive style can propel the north London side to glory while other sides struggle for form.

“Watching the other teams, there may not be a better chance of winning the Premier League,” Anderton told Marca. “They have to try to win it.

“Mou has brought his magic touch. The difference is the way they play. With Pochettino, it was nice to watch. He did a great job in his five years, reaching the Champions League final – that was fantastic.

“Mourinho has a different style. It's not as pretty but it's more effective and reliable. He has a lot of experience and knows how to win the Premier League.”

Tottenham arguably have more squad depth than ever before, with the club considered to have signed wisely when bringing in Steven Bergwijn, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguilon and former Spurs favourite Gareth Bale on loan.

And while Bale is undoubtedly the biggest name on that list, Anderton asserts that others are currently better suited to playing in Mourinho's system.

“Bergwijn, despite not having the quality and finishing of Bale, plays ahead of him because he defends very well,” he said. “The mentality has also changed. When Mourinho says something, you should listen to him because he has won trophies everywhere.

“They have signed very well. Hojbjerg is the type of player he likes, he works a lot for the team in the middle. And Reguilon is fantastic – everyone talks about Bale and they forget Sergio. We're lucky that he came to Tottenham.

“Bale isn't at the top of his game and with Mou you have to be 100 per cent to play. We still haven't seen the best Bale. Let's hope he arrives.”

Tottenham travel to Anfield on Wednesday evening to take on second-placed Liverpool in a highly-anticipated top-of-the-table clash.