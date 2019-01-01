With hunger and good start, Ulinzi Stars can win KPL title - Kevin Opuko

Opuko believes that the 'hunger' he witnessed in Ulinzi Stars pre-season will help them challenge for the 2019/20 title

officer– in–charge Kelvin Opuko has tipped the side to contest for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title next season.

Opuko is pegging his hopes on a good start for the 2019/20 season after he witnessed the 'hunger' in the team after they began pre-season training on Monday as a reason to believe they can challenge for the title last won in 2010.

“We want to start on a high and the boys know it too; you can see the hunger in them and also given last season we didn’t start well, they are keen on ensuring there’s no repeat this time. By the time we get to the second leg, we should be among the contenders for the league title,” Opuko told the club's website.

“We have started preparations well; everything is running well so far and I am happy with the general mood in the team because the players are very positive and the work rate is good."

The Nakuru-based side managed to record just 10 wins, 15 draws and nine losses last season to finish eighth with 45 points something they will be eager to improve on once they start the next campaign against Kisumu All-Stars.