Wins against Gor Mahia & Chemelil Sugar would make Sofapaka title contenders - Maelo

The fullback urges his teammates to end January on a high in order to be regarded as trophy favourites

need to win their two remaining fixtures in January in order to be one of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title contenders, George Maelo has stated.

They will face Sugar on January 25 and four days later, they will clash against the champions K'Ogalo in matches their captain says are a must-win in order to be regarded as one of the title chasers.

“We got two matches to go before the end of January and currently we are not in our best position. I would like to urge my fellow teammates to give their best to win the two encounters so as to be in championship contention,” Maelo told the club's website.

Batoto ba Mungu defeated 4-1 in their last game at Kenyatta Stadium and Maelo has explained why it was not an easy match despite winning resoundingly.

“We had a good performance over the weekend against tricky Nzoia Sugar. In the first half, they gave us a good test and largely frustrated us but in the second half, we showed character and our mental strength which made us get the four goals.”

Coach John Baraza fielded his new signings which included Thomas Wainaina and Collins Wakhungu from Nzoia Sugar and goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato from Brights Stars a move which has been praised by Maelo.

“I am happy with our new signings because they have adjusted to our system of play despite being on a gelling process. The new players who have had opportunities have performed well and it has given us a lot of depth and competition in the squad,” he explained.

Maelo was among the weekend scorers for Batoto ba Mungu and he revealed how he felt thereafter.

Article continues below

“Personally, I am delighted to have been on the score sheet for the team just after five minutes of being on the pitch. After several assists for the team, I finally scored and more so as the club’s captain it generally feels good.”

Sofapaka are eighth with 25 points so far after 16 matches.