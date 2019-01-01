Win over Gor Mahia renewed Mathare United's confidence - Salim Ali

The Slum Boys managed to beat K'Ogalo in a mid-week clash and the coach believes their morale has been boosted by the result

Wednesday's win over renewed 's confidence, coach Salim Ali has said.

Ali will be leading his charges against in the Kenyan Premier League's ( ) matchday nine action on Sunday and he believes the team's confidence has been boosted by the mid-week win over the reigning champions.

“Sony Sugar have shown they are a side who can create chances and bury them and any team which can do that has the potential to win a match on any given day. So we have to be cautious especially now we are playing away,” Ali told the club's online portal.

“But I know my charges are locked in and ready with the win against Gor Mahia giving them renewed confidence.”

Sony Sugar have had a poor start to the season and have dished out two walkovers already, but Ali has warned his players not to underestimate them.

“Even though they are in the relegation zone, Sony Sugar are no pushovers and are a team which can punish you with ease. My players know not to underestimate any opponent but if they do then they will have to learn the hard way,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Daniel Otieno believes his goal against K'Ogalo could just be the beginning of many more goals to come. The winger is set to face his former side and explains how he feels about playing at his former turf for another team.

“To be able to score a winner like the one I got against Gor Mahia in the final minutes is a shot in the arm in terms of confidence and I want to continue and score more,” Otieno said.

Article continues below

“Against Sony Sugar, it will be an emotional day playing against a team I was just last season playing for but I understand it is the nature of the sport. I will, like I did against Gor Mahia, aim to score and help my team get the win.”

Mathare United have not recorded back-to-back wins this season and their trip to Awendo gives them a chance to do so.