Win over Bandari FC has rejuvenated Sofapaka FC to aim higher - Okoth

The win over the Dockers has been described by the forward as what Batoto ba Mungu needed after a rather unconvincing start to the season

Beating one of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title contenders FC is exactly what FC needed, striker Ronald Okoth has stated.

Sofapaka, who suffered from a player exodus during the transfer window, enjoyed a surprising 2-1 win over the Dockers on October 6 and Okoth admits the victory came at an important juncture.

Batoto ba Mungu had been beaten in the previous match 3-0 by and the striker says they just have to build from their second win of the season.

“It was a very tough game, in fact, the toughest of the season so far and at the end of the day, it is the better team which carried the day. A win against such a good team like Bandari is a perfect morale booster having in mind we had lost the previous match,” Okoth told Goal.

“Going forward we know what we need and we have to hit our targets as we build on and aim higher after the win.

“Bandari are a good team and this is seen in how they play, carry themselves on the pitch and how they express themselves while playing.”

Sofapaka, according to the former forward, have to keep their eyes firmly on their principles as they chase their dreams in the 2019/20 season.

“Our hard work and resilience gave us the edge [against Bandari] and it is our general belief of fighting from minute one to the last one which helped us and will continue being a pillar this season,” Okoth added.

“This is what we only need for a better campaign.”

Okoth further lauded the impact Ugandan goalkeeper Ismail Watenga has had since arriving from Coffee SC of Ethiopia.

“Watenga's noise on the pitch is always good as he is the last man who has a full view of the pitch and he helps players position themselves better during every match. So, we have learned to play under his instructions sometimes,” Okoth concluded.

“He is an experienced goalkeeper who has played for the national team and in the Ethiopian league so whenever he shouts, he does it for the team.”

Sofapaka will face on October 19 after the international break.