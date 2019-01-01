Win over AFC Leopards a huge result, KCB coach Frank Ouna claims

KCB beat AFC Leopards 1-0 in Machakos to achieve a season double in the league

head coach Frank Ouna has welcomed their slim 1-0 win over AFC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie.

KCB managed to beat Ingwe 1-0 on Wednesday, their second win of the season over Andre Cassa Mbungo's team, with Kennedy Owino scoring his sixth goal of the season for the Bankers.

Speaking to the press following the narrow win, Ouna said the win would help his team psychologically going forward.

“The win over AFC Leopards is a big plus for us because it will boost our morale and mental perspective for the next games. We managed to get an early lead though it was a slim one, fortunately, we were able to hold onto it until the end,” Ouna told the media.

“We failed to use the few other chances created and we should have actually won the match with a bigger margin if we could have been quick and precise on the break."

KCB were beaten by in the FKF semi-final, and the former Wazito head coach said the win over the 13-time KPL champions was the best way to recover from the loss in the cup.

“This to me is the best reaction after losing the Shield Cup match to Kariobangi Sharks. I felt disappointed after that loss especially in the manner in which we lost,” he concluded.

The win was KCB's ninth of the season.