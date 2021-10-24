Fan View: 'Win it better next time' - How Africa reacted to Real Madrid's El Clasico win against Barcelona
A number of fans from across Africa were not entirely impressed by Real Madrid's 2-1 El Clasico win against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday.
David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez scored the goals that handed Real Madrid their fourth straight El Classico win at Barcelona.
Alaba - who was making his Clasico debut - scored in the 32nd minute with a powerful long-range shot before Vazquez doubled their lead in the second half.
Editors' Picks
Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Marco Asensio's shot after a Real Madrid counter-attack, but Vazquez was quicker - before Gerard Pique could clear - to pounce on the loose ball and score on the rebound in stoppage time.
Sergio Aguero then scored his first goal for Barcelona in the 97th minute with an assist from Sergino Dest.
These are the best reaction from African fans after the game: