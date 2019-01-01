‘Win against Mathare United was a Christmas gift to AFC Leopards fans’ – Mbungo

The Rwandan coach has dedicated the team’s latest win against the Slum Boys to fans terming it a Christmas gift

AFC coach Casa Mbungo has dedicated the emphatic 3-0 Kenyan Premier League ( ) win against to the Ingwe fans and management.

The Rwandan coach was in the dugout as Ingwe hammered the Slum Boys following a brace from striker Vincent Oburu while John Makwatta scored the other.

Speaking to Goal after the match, Mbungo has now termed the win as a Christmas gift to the club's fans for their dedication to supporting the team despite the problems they have been going through.

“I am grateful for the players I have in my squad because they have worked hard in the last few days despite the challenges we are facing but I am also very happy because they managed to produce a Christmas present for the ardent fans,” Mbungo told Goal.

“I thank the fans too for sticking with us and providing the extra motivation with their support, it was not easy to come out with positive results against and now Mathare United.

“I hope this win which has come through sheer hard work, will help in finding a solution to the problems that we are facing outside the pitch.”

Asked about his future, Mbungo said: “I am still waiting for the officials to get back to me, I gave them a notice of 15 days and they are yet to get back to me."

Leopards have struggled since the exit of SportPesa as their title sponsors with several players tendering notices to quit, while coach Mbungo also resigned and later returned with a 15-day notice, saying he will walk away if he does not get his four-month salary paid in full.