Wilson Silva: Striker’s trip to Brazil leaves Gor Mahia with a dilemma

The forward– who was signed by Manuel Vaz Pinto – travelled home recently and the club’s hierarchy is not sure whether he will return or not

Gor Mahia striker Wilson Silva could be on his way out of the Football Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia due to delayed salaries.

A source at the club has intimated to Goal that Gor Mahia are not sure whether the Brazilian will return after he left for his home country a few days ago.

Gor Mahia players recently downed tools due to the delayed salaries for the months of February and March, resulting in the playing unit applying striking tactics to force the management’s hand.

“Well, he left the country for Brazil and there has been minimal contact between him and the club regarding his future,” the source said.

“Silva is under a one-year contract and it seems he is ready to have it cancelled due to money issues at our club and his travel is putting the club in a dilemma. I can only hope things will get better before the season begins.”

The 20-year-old star made his debut against Nzoia Sugar in a game Gor Mahia were defeated in, before he scored against Kakamega Homeboyz and Bidco United.

Meanwhile, Kenya U20 striker Benson Omala has stated a change of environment and a new culture will not hinder his ambition of a good time with Swedish side Linkoping City.

The Gor Mahia forward joined the European outfit on a season-long loan move from the Kenyan champions after completing his secondary school certificate in March.

“I can’t describe how happy I am and I thank God for the opportunity,” Omala said as per the Standard Sports.

“My goal is to help my team through scoring goals. I understand it is not going to be easy with the change of environment, culture and league but as an athlete, I always strive to give my best every time I stepped into the field.”

The teenage sensation was signed by K’Ogalo before the 2020/21 season began after making his name with the Premier League side Western Stima.

He had scored nine goals for the Powermen and made history when he became the youngest player to win the Player of the Month award in 2019.

His time at Gor Mahia saw him spend more minutes on the periphery as he competed for a playing spot with more experienced players like Nicholas Kipkirui – who later joined Nairobi City Stars in 2021 – Jules Ulimwengu, Tito Okello and Silva.