Wilson planning Liverpool future talks but not until after Euro 2020 duty with Wales

The 24-year-old winger has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons out on loan and is eager to know where he stands at Anfield

Harry Wilson is planning to hold future talks at Liverpool, with the Wales international eager to know where he stands, but those discussions will not take place until after Euro 2020.

The 24-year-old winger has become something of a forgotten man at Anfield after spending the last three-and-a-half seasons out on loan at Hull City, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff.

He remains under contract on Merseyside until 2023, but admits that a decision needs to be made on his long-term future once international commitments are over this summer.

What has been said?

Quizzed on his plans by WalesOnline, Wilson said: "Going into the season, I had the Euros in my head. I knew that was coming at the end of the season.

"I knew I had to be somewhere where I was going to play regular football, make sure I had the minutes that I wanted. I knew being at Liverpool I wasn't going to get that.

"When the chance to go on loan came around, I knew I had to take it. To play for Cardiff, a Welsh team, was a great honour for me.

"This season, there were a lot of ups and downs. I think we started fairly well. We had a bit of a sticky spell in the middle, a change of manager, but then the last 12 or 13 games I feel I did well. I played regularly and scored a few towards the end.

"I was happy with the way the season finished and the minutes I got throughout."

When will a decision be made?

Wilson is eager to keep his focus locked on Wales for now, as they seek to emulate their efforts from Euro 2016 when a memorable run to the semi-finals of a major international competition was taken in.

Talks with Liverpool will, however, be sought at some stage.

Wilson added: "When you come away with Wales, I only ever focus on the next game because I feel if you are to think about anything else you'd be silly, you can get distracted so my focus here is fully on Wales and making sure we get as far in this competition as we can.

Article continues below

"Once the competition has finished that's when I'll think about what's happening at club level."

Cardiff have stated a desire to get Wilson back onto their books in 2021-22, with the creative forward having taken in just two competitive appearances for Liverpool.

Further reading