Wilson Oburu: No club has signaled a desire to acquire Farouk Shikalo

The Harambee Stars goalkeeper has been in superb form for the two seasons he has been with Bandari

team manager Wilson Obur has responded to the rumours linking goalkeeper Faroukh Shikalo to AFC .

With a massive shake-up expected at AFC Leopards, rumours have it that Faroukh has been identified as one of the potential replacements for goalkeepers Jairus Adira and Eric Ndayishimiye.

"If AFC Leopards want Farouk they know the procedure to make the approach," Oburu told Goal.

"There are Fifa and Caf sanctioned guidelines that a club can follow in approaching a player who is under contract with another club but for now, we have not received any official signal from any club concerning his availability.

"We have the desire to keep Farouk and he has also shown that he is willing to stay with us even beyond his current contract. If we manage to keep him, it would be better for both the player and the club."

Oburu explained that the reports linking Bandari's players to their Kenyan Premier League ( ) rivals are something to celebrate because that indicates the growth the club has experienced.

"If our players are being linked with a bigger club that shows the kind of talent we have and also points to the fact that we can produce the best players in the country." the former goalkeeper added.

Bandari will face on June 1 in the FKF final and Oburu revealed that his plans for the 2019/20 season will only be drawn up afterwards.

The Dockers have been linked with 's striker Derrick Otanga, who scored 13 goals in the just-concluded season.

"Although for now, we are focused on the final, we know that we have to plan better for the next season and planning better includes identifying players who can add more value to the ones we have now. Well, Otanga has been doing good for his club and he is also young," explained Oburu.

"But we have not made an official approach for him now. We know there are clear guidelines to follow when pursuing a player who is still contracted with another club and we always strive to follow them."

Bandari finished the season in second place with 64 points.