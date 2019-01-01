Wilson Oburu: Bandari's success down to goalkeeping competition

Farouk was included into the 30-man Harambee Stars squad which is preparing to compete in the Afcon finals in June and July

's team manager Wilson Oburu has explained the factors which have contributed to goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo's rapid improvement of late.

Faroukh - who will not be part of Bandari's team for their domestic season-ender against - is in the Harambee Stars squad which is preparing to leave the country on May 31 for a training camp in .

Speaking to Goal prior to Wednesday's final round of Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches, Oburu admitted that the competition between Farouk and the other two goalkeepers, Mustafa Oduor and Michael Wanyika, has has had a positive effect on the side.

"We have three good goalkeepers in our ranks and everyone has been part of our success in the goalkeeping department," Oburu told Goal.

"The mutual rivalry between the three goalkeepers has always pushed Farouk to be a better custodian and the number of clean sheets he has kept is a testament to his growth."

Farouk has started in all of Bandari's KPL games and has managed to keep 12 clean sheets and let in 27 goals.

Oburu added that the former Posta goalkeeper will be available when the Dockers face in the FKF on June 1.

"Without Wanyika and Oduor he would have maybe have found it hard to grow as one of the best KPL goalkeepers. He will not be part of today's game but he will join us for the final," Oburu revealed

Meanwhile, Oduor has admitted that he would cherish to play against his former side.

"Nzoia will always be my home, I have many great friends there, I spent three successful years with them and I am emotional today to see my friends after a year. This is a game I am going to enjoy, by either playing or watching," Oduor told Goal.

"Bandari is now my current home and it has always been a big challenge for me, I have made great friends at the club and have grown as a player and as an individual. The fans and people here have held me very close and I am happy about that."

Mwalala managed to beat his old side 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Mbaraki Stadium in February.