Wilson Oburu: Bandari ready Chemelil Sugar despite recent poor record

Four goals have been scored in the last six matches between Bandari and Chemelil Sugar

team manager Wilson Oburu has admitted that Tuesday's rescheduled Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against Sugar at Mbaraki Stadium will be tough one for his side.

Bandari were in action on Sunday so their KPL matchday 29 match was postponed for two days.

In the last six matches between the two sides, four matches have ended with a 1-0 scoreline, and the Millers have had the last laugh in three of those matches.

Speaking to Goal prior to the match, Oburu noted that Chemelil Sugar have always been a tough team for his side to face, but affirmed that they have prepared well for the match.

"Every team has an opponent that is always hard to beat no matter their performances in the league," Oburu told Goal.

"Bandari's bogey team has always been Chemelil Sugar and it was the same case even when I was still playing, they have been quite a hard side to face I cannot deny.

"But I can confirm that we are prepared to face them because we need those three points so as to push the teams on top of us.

"We need to keep putting more pressure on and in turn, Sofapaka need to put more pressure on .

"Maximum points for teams are still important for top three teams now because mathematically the league title is not yet won."

Chemelil Sugar will also be gunning for a victory after they lost to Gor Mahia in their last match, and a win will save them the stress of a possible drop to the relegation zone.

"On their part, Chemelil Sugar will need more points to avoid a potential relegation dog-fight and that means this match is going to be very tough," Oburu concluded.

The two sides drew 0-0 in their previous KPL match at Chemelil Sports Complex in March.