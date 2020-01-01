Williamson reveals why he did not sue Gor Mahia over non-payment

The tactician urges the club to use the money to settle players' salary and donate to departed driver Patrick Osewe's family

Former coach Bobby Williamson has revealed he has always regarded the team highly and it is the reason why he never wanted to give them bad publicity.

The Scot was appointed K'Ogalo tactician in 2013 and went on to help the club win their first Kenyan Premier League ( ) title in 18 years. In 2014, the coach left his post at the club to serve national team in the same capacity.

"My time at Gor Mahia was good, I made a lot of friends and was privileged to help the team get their first league title after almost two decades," Williamson told Goal on Monday.

"I had an agreement with the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] that if the national team comes calling I will leave and it is what happened about a year later.

"Gor Mahia remained with at minimum a million shillings and believe you me I have been asking for that money for years. After a few years ... you feel as if you are begging for the money you have earned

"March 21, 2019, was my last email to [Omondi] Aduda they were travelling to North Africa for continental assignment. He said he would get back to me in 13 days it never happened."

The 58-year-old had the option of suing the club as he did the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over wrongful dismissal, but he chose not to and has gone on to explain the reason.

"Yes, I could have sued them, but I never spoke about my arrears publicly as I did not want Gor to get bad publicity," Williamson added.

"If they so wish, they can make a donation to former driver the late Patrick [Osewe]'s family and help pay the players' wages with the rest.

"I dot want to fight with Gor Mahia, too many people I respect and good memories as well."

When reached for comment, Gor Mahia CEO Aduda explained the situation.

"It is true we owe Williamson and yes he communicated to me about the same and I presented his grievances to the chairman," he told Goal on Monday.

"However, the tough financial situation we have been in has not made things easier.

"His case is pending alongside others and we are hopeful of settling it soon."