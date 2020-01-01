Williamson reveals why he didn't report FKF to Fifa after Kenya exit

The 58-year-old also revealed why he left Gor Mahia for Harambee Stars

Bobby Williamson has revealed he learned of his sacking by Football Federation (FKF) in the media.

The Scot was appointed Harambee Stars coach in August 2014 by former president Sam Nyamweya, taking over from Algerian Adel Amrouche who was by then suspended by Confederation of African Football (Caf) for alleged unsporting behaviour.

However, his term came to an abrupt end when he was fired by Nyamweya's successor Nick Mwendwa in 2016.

"I remember meeting the president [Mwendwa] once, after elections, and he told me he had a lot to think about," Williamson told Goal on Sunday.

"A bit later, I discovered via the press that I had been replaced. No phone call no letter, nothing and I found that disrespectful. I don't think they had been in that position before and their decision was down to naivety.

"It hurt more when I tried to reach them but received no response."

The tactician has also explained his love for the country and the situation while at the helm of the national team.

"I stayed a year without a salary, but it was because I loved Kenya and enjoyed my job. I showed a lot of loyalty to FKF something a lot of foreign coaches could not stand," Williamson added.

"Remember, I had left to take up the job of coaching Harambee Stars. It was a privilege to coach Gor Mahia, leading them to their first league title in 18 years, but I had an agreement with the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] that he will not stand my way if I get an offer to coach the national team."

After the wrongful dismissal by FKF, the former Cranes coach filed for compensation in the Labour Court and won the case. He was awarded sh55 million in October 2019. However, the Federation has not yet paid the tactician his dues.

"I believe in the judicial system in Kenya and I am sure the right outcome will happen.

"It is in the hands of my lawyer and she will decide what is best; the only disappointment is trusting FKF too much and working without pay. I was honoured to represent Kenya as their coach, I was never going to walk away."

Williamson explains why he did not take the matter up with Fifa, the way his predecessor Adel Amrouche did.

"I opted against taking Kenya to Fifa because I did not want the country to be sanctioned and players missing out on tournaments."