Williamson reveals he was disappointed after learning of Kimanzi's Harambee Stars exit

The former Uganda Cranes coach is confident the ex-Mathare United coach will be successful wherever he will go next

Experienced coach Bobby Williamson has stated he was disappointed learning about Francis Kimanzi's exit from Harambee Stars.

On Tuesday, Football Federation (FKF) announced they had parted ways with the tactician on mutual consent. The announcement came as a shock to many considering Kimanzi's good record since his appointment in August 2019.

Kimanzi had helped Kenya get a point away to after a 1-1 draw in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers before playing to the same scoreline at home against Togo.

More teams

On October 9, he also led Kenya to a 2-1 win over Zambia's Chipolopolo in a friendly match played at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

"I was disappointed to learn that Francis [Kimanzi] left his position as Kenya coach," Williamson told Goal on Thursday.

"To be successful, you need continuity and I am confident [Kimanzi] could have brought more success to the team."

The Scot has also opined on rumours the tactician was let go because he was vocal.

"I don't know the reason [why he was fired] but if it is because he is outspoken, that is his strength."

The 59-year-old, who coached Kenya from 2014 to 2016, has this piece of advice to FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

"If Nick is going to be successful, he needs to choose wisely and stand by the coach for the same length of time as his tenure.

"For Kimanzi, he has so much to offer and I am confident he will be successful in his next employment."

Article continues below

On Wednesday, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee was confirmed as the man to succeed Kimanzi at the helm of Harambee Stars for the next three years. Mwendwa went on to exude confidence the 52-year-old has what it takes to be successful.

"‘Ghost’ is Kenyan, he knows Kenyan football, he had been there, he has done it before, he has won the league, he has won different cups, he has won Cecafa, he had been to the Afcon before, and now he has the chance once again to take us there,” Mwendwa told Goal.

"I am 100 percent sure that he will use that knowledge we got in the last Afcon and when he was there to try and do better in the Afcon, we want to be there all the time and he now has the chance to do that with us, and I strongly believe he will succeed."