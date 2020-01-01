Williamson 'never applied for Gor Mahia position, was approached'

The Scot was responding after Omondi Aduda made claims foreign coaches come to K’Ogalo to make a name for themselves and leave

Coach Bobby Williamson has claimed he never applied for the position of head coach.

Williamson was appointed in 2013 by the Kenyan Premier League giants and helped them win the title after 18 years of wait, however, a recent claim by the former CEO Omondi Aduda that foreign coaches use the club to better their resumes has forced the Scot to respond.

“I never applied for the Gor Mahia position, I was approached,” the former head coach told Goal.

“I wanted to stay at the national level but out of courtesy I spoke to the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] and we had a gentleman's agreement that if a national position came up he wouldn't stand in my way.

“True to his word he never, as for using the club to promote me I'm not sure. I knew of interest from clubs in before we won the league and Sam Nyamweya [then FKF President] was well aware of what I achieved or didn't with Uganda.”

The former Harambee Stars head coach also defended his successors, Frank Nuttall and Dylan Kerr. Aduda had also stated Nuttall was appointed after Williamson suggested to the club that he was the right man to take over.

“As for the other two coaches, Frank [Nuttall] wasn't seeing eye to eye with the chairman and a coach he worked with previously asked him to join SC, as for Dylan, he loved the club and the country," Williamson continued.

“I love the country reason l am still here but circumstances presented themselves and left.”

The tactician also explained why he feels coaches come and go at K’Ogalo, but is hopeful should certain things improve, they will stay longer.

“Gor Mahia were great up until they lost their sponsor then it became difficult for everyone,” he added.

“Players were unhappy and downed tools but still were good enough to win leagues and that is the reason coaches were leaving.

“I think [it] was down to that, working with unhappy players. I wish Gor Mahia all the best and if they can pay players and keep them happy I'm sure the new coach will have a great time.

“I wish him and the club all the best.”

Nuttall was the first one to hit back at Aduda saying the former CEO painted the coaches in a bad light.

“He has painted us in a bad light and given an unfair representation of us,” Nuttall said on Tuesday.

“So, in the interest of a more balanced, fair, and respectful portrayal of the coaches that he mentions, including me, the questions that need to be asked is; why has the club had [eight] coaches since 2013?

On his part, Hassan Oktay, Kerr’s successor, said Aduda could be right that some coaches build their CVs by using teams.

“Aduda is very right,” Oktay told Goal on Tuesday.

“We have coaches who come to a team ready to work and deliver while others are after something, I can’t speak for them.”

Gor Mahia were forced to appoint Oliveira Goncalves as Steven Polack's successor after he left for holiday and resigned thereafter.