Williamson: Former Kenya, Gor Mahia coach ready to work without a contract

The tactician has been out of work since 2016, but has now revealed he is keen on coaching any team interested in his services

Experienced coach Bobby Williamson has revealed he is ready to work for any team in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) even without a contract.

The Scot has been out of work since getting fired by Harambee Stars in 2016 but is now ready for a touchline return to any team that will show interest in his services.

"I am available to talk to anyone," Williamson who resides in told Goal on Tuesday.

"I am prepared to speak to any club who are without a coach with inventions of helping them achieve their goals."

The former coach has also stated he is ready to work without a contract which will allow either of the two parties to leave without restrictions if an opportunity arises. However, he is also ready to be tied with a binding contract.

"I would be prepared to work without a contract," the 59-year-old revealed.

"I want to be paid; but if there is no contract, the club can let me go at any time without cost, and on the other hand, if someone else wants me I can walk away at no cost.

"If the club insists on a contract, that is fine," he concluded.

Williamson is remembered for helping K'Ogalo win their first title in 18 years back in 2013. He went on to explain to Goal what he told the management after achieving what other coaches had failed to achieve after almost two decades.

"It is all about the mentality they have; that winning mentality," the former striker explained.

"Before I arrived, they were close to winning the title, they then got over the line. I said after we had won the league, that they would never wait 18 long years again and that has been proven. The recruitment is important and they have brought coaches on board that have kept that momentum going."

In 2014, the coach left his post at the club to serve the Kenya national team in the same capacity.

"My time at Gor Mahia was good, I made a lot of friends and was privileged to help the team get their first league title after almost two decades," Williamson told Goal.

"I had an agreement with the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] that if the national team comes calling I will leave and it is what happened about a year later."