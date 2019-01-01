William Wadri scores from the spot to send Bandari to the semis of Super Cup

Bandari FC stormed the semi-finals of Super Cup after edging out Singida United of Tanzania 1-0 on Tuesday.

Man of the match William Wadri’s effort from the spot took the Dockers’ unbeaten run to eight games in all competition as coach Bernard Mwalala continued with his positive run, both at home and away.

Darius Msagha squeezed a powerful shot towards Singida’s direction, but his attempt went way off the mark. The Tanzanians pressed deep into Bandari’s half with a counter attack but Farouk Shikhalo pulled a top-class save.

The reigning KPL Goalkeeper of the year, however, was almost caught flat foot when he assumed a long-range shot from outside that box, but he was saved by the crossbar as Singinda confined the Dockers to their own half.

Mwalala side could have doubled their advantage 10 minutes to the final whistle but Mudavadi was undecided. The former Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder received a nice ball from Ochomo, who had a slight touch of Abdallah's cross but Mudavadi opted for a direct shot.

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are the defending champions.