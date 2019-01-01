William Troost-Ekong set to return for Udinese against Frosinone

The defender only returned from injury during the week and will take to the field immediately, to help his side in their bid to survive relegation

William Troost-Ekong will feature for when they take on in Sunday's clash.

The defender missed two weeks of action due to an adductor injury picked up against last month but he has returned to full fitness, training with his teammates during the week.

He has been included in the 22-man squad list to travel to Frosinone. According to coach Igor Tudor, the 25-year-old will play a part.

“Troost-Ekong is fine and he'll be involved tomorrow,” Igor said in a pre-match press conference.

“We have a wealth of options in defence now. We've worked on our intensity this week so that we're ready for what is a crucial game for us.”

With three matchdays to go, Udinese are battling to pull further away from the relegation zone. They are placed 17th with 34 points, two better than 18th-placed .

A win at Frosinone would see them exchange positions with who lost 2-1 against on Saturday.

Should Troost-Ekong make an appearance, it would be his 33rd since swapping Bursaspor for the Italian outfit.

On the international scene, Troost-Ekong's side are set to participate at the 2019 , which starts on June 21.

The Super Eagles are placed in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.