William Ruto leads politicians to congratulate Gor Mahia for keeping KPL trophy

The Kenyan Premier League body will have to buy a new trophy for next season after K’Ogalo sealed a hat-trick of titles

will keep the Kenyan Premier League ( ) trophy for good after being coronated on Saturday.

K’Ogalo won the title last weekend with two matches to spare after a 1-1 draw against at Machakos Stadium.

On coronation day, Gor Mahia also managed a 1-1 draw against Posta , but that could not stop them from being crowned as champions for the third successive season.

Deputy President William Ruto is among the politicians to have praised Gor Mahia for the rare achievement.

Hearty congratulations to @FCGorMahia for being crowned the Premier League Champions. K'Ogalo's win is richly deserved, coming on the back of gusty, entertaining and riveting performances. pic.twitter.com/4zY3DUKFX3 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 25, 2019

Congratulations @FCGorMahia on being presented with the trophy in Machakos crowning your achievement as the league champions for a record 18th time. We wish you all the best !!! pic.twitter.com/yiauJjPqwC — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 25, 2019

A talented team with match-winners all over the park, Gor did well to hold off the spirited challenge of @BandariOfficial and @FC_Sofapaka. Enjoy your wonderful moment. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 25, 2019

Hongera Gor Mahia for being crowned the 2018-2019 @SportPesa Premier League Champions yet again. We are now looking forward for a good performance as you start early preparations to represent Kenya in the continental champions league. pic.twitter.com/FyypaZMJst — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 25, 2019

We won the title once in 2008 and that remains one of our biggest achievements.



Winning it thrice in a row is certainly a magnificent milestone.



Congratulations Gor Mahia for your 18th title! pic.twitter.com/RQnhvCQhos — FC (@MathareUtd) May 25, 2019

Gor Mahia keep trophy for good: K'Ogalo win trophy three times in a row #CitizenWeekend pic.twitter.com/7UFJhG4oaH — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) May 25, 2019

The #KPL Champions.

Congratulations to Gor Mahia,

we are still together. pic.twitter.com/I6gcwwfR1e — Kibor Bundotich (@KiborBundotich) May 25, 2019

⚽ ⚽; Kenyan Soccer giants, Gor Mahia FC, defends the tittle to be crowned the KPL Champions for the third time in a row; 2016/17🏆 ,2017/18🏆,2018/19🏆 .

This saw the highly adorned Kenyan Champions clinch their 18th Premier League little.

Congratulations #Sirkal !!!! 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/2cHByS7A3U — Déported Palmer🇰🇪 (@Kenyan_Deportee) May 25, 2019

Gor mahia one of the elite club in kenya now wants a friendly with you pic.twitter.com/cfFXehN2Wa — maxwel agimba (@MaxwelAgimba) May 26, 2019