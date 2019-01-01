Live Scores
KPL

William Ruto leads politicians to congratulate Gor Mahia for keeping KPL trophy

The Kenyan Premier League body will have to buy a new trophy for next season after K’Ogalo sealed a hat-trick of titles

Gor Mahia will keep the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) trophy for good after being coronated on Saturday.

K’Ogalo won the title last weekend with two matches to spare after a 1-1 draw against Vihiga United at Machakos Stadium.

On coronation day, Gor Mahia also managed a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers, but that could not stop them from being crowned as champions for the third successive season.

Deputy President William Ruto is among the politicians to have praised Gor Mahia for the rare achievement.

