William Muluya: Why Kariobangi Sharks win against Western Stima is important

The Sharks needed the win to move to third on the log and also helped end the unbeaten run of the power men in Machakos

Kariobangi Sharks ended Western Stima's seven game unbeaten run with a 2-1 win on Sunday.

It is the result that pushed the FKF Shield Cup champions to the fifth position on the log with thirteen points. Coach Willium Muluya is happy with the way his strikers played and how the win will affect the team ahead of this weekend's league assignment.

“Well, it was not an easy match but I am happy we managed to win; everyone did his part well. Strikers have been struggling in the recent past, but they scored this time round, defenders did their part same as the midfielders and at the end we managed to get maximum points.

“This is the kind of result we needed for motivation; it will definitely grow our hunger to do even better in our next outing.”

Kariobangi Sharks will next take on Zoo Kericho.