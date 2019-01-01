William Muluya targets a new striker and defender for Kariobangi Sharks

The head coach talks about his club's last match and the reinforcements needed for the squad next season

Kaiobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya is looking forward to their match against on Wednesday.

His club ended the previous season with 51 points in position six, and they are trying to get as close to that total as possible.

"I am praying that we get 45 points at the end of the season, that will be eight points less than what I got last season. I do not want to see a widened gap as the difference between the two seasons," Muluya told the media after leading his side to a 3-0 win over Mount United on the weekend.

Muluya also hinted that he might sign a defender and a striker for next season.

"My best striker [Sydney Lokale] has six goals whereas the best striker [Allan Wanga] in the league has 18 goals so far and you can see the difference. We have conceded a lot of goals but we have scored fewer goals and that has been a big problem," added Muluya.

"We are going to look at whether we can get one or two experienced players both in the defense and in the striking department."

Lokale has not featured in the last three matches for Sharks because he is in on trial with FF.