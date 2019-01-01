William Muluya: Kariobangi Sharks must learn to defend to the end

Kariobangi Sharks joined Bandari in the semi-finals of the Super Cup after spanking Tanzanian Premier League leaders Yanga

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya was not happy after his side conceded two late goals despite a 3-2 win against Yanga of Tanzania in the Super Cup.

As a result, the team progressed to the semi-finals of the competition and will be hoping to go all the way and win the title. However, coach Muluya says a lot should be done to ensure that the team realizes the dream of facing English side Everton FC.

Article continues below

“We played well and scored the goals, but ended up conceding late goals that could have cost us. Next time we will have to play for the entire ninety minutes and ensure we do not concede easy goals.

“I am sure we can win the competition, and that is why we are here, but we have to play from the first to the final whistle.”

Sharks and Bandari are the two sides that have already made it to the semis.