William Muluya elated by Kariobangi Sharks after draw against AFC Leopards

Wednesday's result was the third successive draw between these two teams in the league

head coach William Muluya has hailed his team's performance after they earned a 1-1 draw against AFC .

Whyvonne Isuza had put Ingwe ahead at Moi International Sports Centre inside the first minute before George Abege headed in to equalise for the home side in the third minute of added time.

Muluya was particularly impressed with how they reacted after Ian Taifa was sent off for a heavy challenge on AFC Leopards' Soter Kayumba in the second half.

“It was a good performance especially considering that we were one man down. They scored a good goal early in just 24 seconds of the match and for sure we had not planned for that,” Muluya told Goal.

“Good things are in the offing although we have not won in the last eight games. I have a strong belief that given the way we are playing in a very relaxed way and without tension we are going to win sooner."

Kariobangi Sharks have not registered a league win since beating on March 3, and are curently ninth on the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table with 33 points.

Their next game is away at Sugar on April 27.