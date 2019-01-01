William Muluya: Crowded fixture lists behind Kariobangi Sharks struggles

Sharks are assured of finishing the season with fewer points than they did in the previous campaign

head coach William Muluya has explained the factors which contributed to their struggles during the current Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

In 2018, they concluded the season in sixth position on the KPL table with 51 points, but this season they can only get a maximum of 45 points if they win their last match against relegated .

In 2017 when they were promoted, Kariobangi Sharks ended the season in third place with 52 points.

"We drew in many matches and in some which we won, we did so with slim margins and that contributed to the poor show we have had this season. What is important is to accept that ( the poor season) and try to find solutions going forward," Muluya said in a press conference.

"We had a number of players injured for the better part of the season so we have to find out the course of those injuries and try to find a solution for them too.

As the KPL transitioned to conform with the Fifa and Caf sanctioned calendar, where leagues end in May, that meant the 2018/19 season had several weeks of crowded fixture lists and to Muluya, that was the primary factor in their struggles this season.

"The congested fixture is also to blame because it is not easy to play four games in a week. That was too much for the boys and also as a coach, I felt how tough it was to guide the boys through that congested schedule," the -winning coach added.

The tactician ,who would be defending the Shield Cup title on June 1 against , also pointed out that his youthful side might have found it hard to compete with the seasoned teams in the KPL.

"This is the second KPL season for most of our players but we cannot just blame inexperience on the poor season we have had. We have to shoulder a huge portion of the blame after getting wanting results," Muluya concluded.