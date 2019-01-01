William Muluya blames Kariobangi Sharks' blunt attack for dropped points against KCB

The youthful tactician has also pointed out the attacking front as an area of concern ahead of the next outing

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya feels his team could have done better in the one all draw against KCB.

Midfielder Vincent Wasambo opened the scoring for the Shield Cup champions but Benson Amianda leveled matters late in the second half.

"We could have won this match if only we could have defended better and managed the game better than we did, especially when we were leading. These are two points dropped for me, and it is a course of concern.

"We also wasted several scoring opportunities, our strikers failed to take them and that is one thing we want to work on."

That was the second consecutive draw for the Sharks.