William Muluya: Anxiety got better of Kariobangi Sharks players against Sofapaka

The Sharks were undone by a late header from Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba to share the points with Batoto ba Mungu

head coach William Muluya feels his players were anxious in the latter stages of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against .

The FKF winners were on course to register a 1-0 win against Batoto ba Mungu but with just a minute to go, concentration lapses allowed Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba to head home an equalizer.

Muluya does not want to point fingers but has explained what might have happened.

“We had not won for six matches, and my players were anxious and it led to that one mistake in which we conceded from, I think they had forgotten the basics,” Muluya told Goal after the match.

“It is something that we could have prevented but again I am happy with the point we earned. It was so near yet so far for us.”

Muluya has also explained the reason why his team resorted to a defensive approach in the second half.

“They say the best form of defense is to attack, but we had done well and needed this win and had to sit back.

“The two substitutions that we made, because of injuries, were also a factor for our defensive play in the second half. But we did quite well until those final moments when we conceded, we were unlucky not to win it.”

Sharks have now gone seven games without a win and are placed in ninth position with 32 points.