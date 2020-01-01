Will Western Stima end AFC Leopards Premier League’s best run in 12 seasons?

The three wins in a row represents the best run Ingwe have registered since the 2009 season when they returned to the top-tier

AFC will welcome at the Moi International Sports Complex on Friday, looking to extend the best start to a campaign they have enjoyed in 12 seasons.

Ingwe have registered three consecutive wins in the Football Federation Premier League which is a stark contrast to how they performed in the opening games from 2009 to 2020.

In the 2009 season, the local giants lost the two opening games before they drew in the third one while in the 2010 campaign, they lost the opener and won the next two, and the same sequence was recorded in the 2011 campaign.

In the 2012 season, AFC Leopards opened the campaign with a draw before winning the subsequent ties while in 2013 and in 2014 season, which were conquered by their great rivals , they drew in the two opening ties before they lost the third games.

In the 2015 season, Ingwe drew the opener before winning the following two games and the same script was repeated in the 2016 season as went on to win the title.

AFC Leopards had a good run in the opening stage of the 2017 season where they recorded two consecutive wins before they dropped points with a draw in the third game.

There were mixed results in the 2018 campaign as a draw was registered in the opener before a win and a loss were subsequently registered in the following two games.

In 2019, Ingwe had what was described as one of the worst season starts as they drew in the opener, lost in the second game and drew in the third game, ending up with just two points from the three games.

Another loss marked the beginning of the 2019/20 season as a draw and a win followed in the second and third matches, respectively.

Tomas Trucha led them to a 2-1 win against Tusker in the opening game of the current campaign before other victories were registered against Bidco United (2-0) and (3-0).

In each of the three matches, Elvis Rupia has played key roles as he scored against all three rivals and is on top of the scorers’ charts with six goals.

Western Stima remain winless given that they drew 0-0 with Bidco United, lost to Sofapaka 3-1 before they were humbled 5-2 at home by Tusker in the last game.