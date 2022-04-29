Will Paul Pogba play for Man Utd again? World Cup winner's transfer future explained

Paul Pogba continues to run down his contract at Manchester United and, ahead of hitting free agency, may have played his last game for the Red Devils after picking up an untimely injury.

The World Cup-winning France international returned to Old Trafford for a second spell as part of a record-breaking £89 million ($112m) transfer package in 2016 and claimed Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League medals in his debut campaign.

Things have not played out as planned, though, for an enigmatic talent and he could walk away without taking in another appearance. Will that be the case? GOAL takes a look...

Will Paul Pogba play for Man Utd again?

The 29-year-old midfielder picked up an unfortunate calf complaint during a Premier League clash with Liverpool on April 19.

He lasted less than 10 minutes of that contest before being forced from the field, with United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick telling MUTV of Pogba’s problem on the back of a 4-0 defeat at Anfield: “He pulled his calf muscle and, as it seems right now, this will not be an injury like the one Fred has which will be gone in one week.”

The German went on to add at a press conference looking ahead to a trip to Arsenal when asked for a further update: “Paul Pogba is out, it seems after the scan it is very unlikely that he will play before the end of the season.

“The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum and the last game is end of May, so I don’t think it will be very likely.”

At that stage it appeared as though Pogba’s second stint with United was over, but he has suggested on social media that a return to fitness could be made before the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close.

Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over 💪🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we would stand! pic.twitter.com/ExmduyutD5 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 23, 2022

He has said: “I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over. Thank you all for your support, United we would stand!”

United, who are set to miss out on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, still have meetings with Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace to take in, but may end up posting their worst ever Premier League finish in the current campaign.

How many appearances has Paul Pogba made for Man Utd?

Pogba graduated out of the Red Devils’ famed academy system to make his senior debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in September 2011 during a League Cup clash with Leeds.

He took in just six more outings, including three in the Premier League, before opting to leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract and link up with Serie A giants Juventus.

After four years in Italy, a world record transfer took him back to Manchester as Jose Mourinho moved to acquire his services.

Pogba has been a regular for the Red Devils across the last six years, but has struggled for form and fitness to see questions asked of his value on a regular basis.

He has taken in a further 226 appearances for United, scoring 39 goals, but a forgettable collective showing on Merseyside may prove to be his last.

Where will Paul Pogba be playing in 2022-23?

Speculation regarding Pogba’s next move has been raging since he entered the final 12 months of his current deal at Old Trafford.

It quickly became apparent that he would not be agreeing fresh terms, despite some reports suggesting that he could be talked into penning an extension.

He is now a matter of weeks away from becoming a free agent and has been in a position since January where pre-contract talks can be held with clubs outside of England.

Pogba is expected to spread his wings again when another big career call is made, with a return to Juventus being mooted.

A move to his native France has also been discussed at length, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be keen, while Real Madrid are long-standing suitors in Spain and may decide to take a calculated gamble on a player that would require no outlay in terms of a fee.

No decision has been taken on his next move as yet, with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola currently experiencing health issues, but it will not be long before his immediate future starts to be mapped out.