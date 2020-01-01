Will Kenya be banned by Fifa for failing to pay Amrouche?

Goals assesses the likelihood of the country being sanctioned by the world football governing body following their failure to pay the ex-coach

The clock is ticking towards the April 24 deadline set by Fifa for the Football Federation to pay former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche Sh.109million.

The money was awarded to Amrouche by the Court of Arbitration for Sports and should have been paid two months ago.

However, Fifa’s Disciplinary Committee has given FKF a further 30 days to pay the money or risk harsh disciplinary action.

More teams

This is not the first time that an African country finds itself in this situation; Zimbabwe were here before in 2015 and the worst they got from Fifa was disqualification from the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The team was still allowed to play in other African events and have since been reinstated back to competitive competition.

Zimbabwe had been sued by coach Jose Claudinei Georgini who was claiming Sh.18million from the federation.

When Fifa’s Disciplinary Committee first heard the matter, in April 2013, they gave Zimbabwe 60 days to settle half the debt and another 120-day period to pay the remainder.

The Zimbabwe federation was warned that if they did not meet the deadlines, the case would be resubmitted to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee for the imposition of harsher sanctions which could lead to expulsion from Fifa competitions.

Zimbabwe did not meet either deadline and were given another 60 days to settle the debt. However, they once again failed to meet the new deadline and, as a result, were expelled from taking part in the preliminary matches of the 2018 World Cup.

Fifa did not take any further action against Zimbabwe, who have since been reinstated despite never paying their debt.

Zimbabwe were not barred from taking part in the qualifiers of the 2017 or any of Confederation of African Football events, and they also continue to receive Fifa grants.

The example of Zimbabwe is important because it demonstrates a precedent from Fifa, and Kenya may reasonably expect to receive the same punishment if they fail to meet the April 24 deadline to pay Amrouche.

The worst that Kenya could reasonably expect is to miss out on the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, although considering the country have never before qualified for the tournament, this may not be the biggest loss given the circumstances.

Article continues below

It also remains to be seen whether Amrouche will still receive his money if Kenya are banned for failure to pay him. The FKF may make a calculated sacrifice to miss out on the World Cup qualifiers, focus on reaching the 2021 Nations Cup in , and avoid paying their former coach.

However, FKF President Nick Mwendwa told Goal they are doing everything possible to ensure the money is paid as they look to avoid any kind of sanction.

“Taking part in the World Cup qualifiers is good exposure for our players," he said. "We are engaging the government and remain confident we will sort out this issue."