Wilfried Zaha shatters personal best scoring record in Crystal Palace win

For the first time in a single Premier League season, the Ivorian star's goal tally hit double figures

Wilfried Zaha scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season in 's 3-2 win over on Saturday.

The effort at the Cardiff Stadium made the 26-year-old better his best scoring run of nine league goals in a single top-flight season, achieved during 2017-18.

Zaha opened the scoring for Roy Hodgson's men in the 28th minute after firing his effort into the bottom corner, thanks to an assist from Andros Townsend.

Article continues below

The lead was short-lived and was cancelled out by Martin Kelly's own goal three minutes later, but goals from Michy Batshuayi and Townsend in the 39th and 70th minutes handed the Eagles their 13th league win of the season.

The victory moved Crystal Palace to 12th in the league standings with 46 points from 37 matches, while Zaha's effort at Cardiff made him the third-highest goalscorer on the road in the Premier League with nine goals, behind Hotspur's Harry Kane [11 goals] and 's Jamie Vardy [10 goals].

9 - Nine of Wilfried Zaha's 10 Premier League goals this season have been scored away from home - only Harry Kane (11) and Jamie Vardy (10) have scored more on their travels. Inverse. pic.twitter.com/caT5PO1mw4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2019

The Ivorian talisman will be looking to end his season on a high when Crystal Palace host Bournemouth for their final league fixture next Sunday.

Zaha's Cote d'Ivoire will be participating at the 2019 in and they have been paired against , and Namibia in Group D.