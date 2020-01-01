‘Wijnaldum exit makes no sense whatsoever’ – Liverpool can’t let midfielder leave, says Nicol

It has been suggested that the Dutchman will be allowed to run down his contract at Anfield, but a former Reds star says that would be a mistake

agreeing to part with Georginio Wijnaldum would “make no sense whatsoever”, says Steve Nicol, amid reports that the Dutchman will be allowed to run down his contract.

A international on the books at Anfield is tied to terms through to the summer of 2021.

That agreement ensures that there is no need to discuss an extension imminently, but it has been suggested that Liverpool are willing to let it expire.

Wijnaldum would then be allowed to walk away as a free agent, rather than prolong his association with the Premier League title hopefuls.

Former Reds star Nicol feels that would be a mistake, with there plenty that a 29-year-old who contributed significantly to a Champions League triumph in 2019 can offer to the cause.

“The suggestion is that they’re not going to offer him a new contract,” Nicol ESPN FC of the versatile Wijnaldum.

“That makes no sense whatsoever.

“He’s been a huge part of the success of Liverpool over the last 18 months to two years.

“I would suggest this is absolutely crazy.

“If you’re going to let him leave, that means you’re going to have to bring someone in better than him which is great news for Liverpool fans.

“If you’re bringing in someone better than him then yes please, thank you very much.

“But you’re also going to give him a contract because you’re not going to let him go for free because he’s definitely going to bring in money from 90 per cent of the teams in the world.

“Will he leave? I don’t think he’s leaving anytime soon.”

Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle for £23 million ($30m) in the summer transfer window of 2016.

He has gone on to take in 166 appearances for the Reds, registering 16 goals.

His most famous effort came during an epic semi-final clash with last season, as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s side to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Wijnaldum was among those rested for Liverpool’s most recent outing, having nursed knocks of late, as academy graduates were given the chance to shine in a 1-0 third-round win over neighbours .

It is likely that he will come back into contention for a trip to on Saturday and a home date with which will follow a visit to north London.