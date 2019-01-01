Whyvonne Isuza reveals why AFC Leopards win against Wazito was vital

Ingwe's win against Wazito brought to an end a five-match winless run stretching to last season.

AFC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza admits the win against Wazito has given his team much-needed confidence ahead of their weekend game against Sugar.

The win against the Moneybags was Ingwe's first league win in five attempts in the run stretching way back to the 2018/19 season. The midfielder believes the Casa Mbungoled side will get maximum points on Sunday when they host the Sugar Millers at Bukhungu Stadium.

"The game against Wazito was a difficult one for obvious reasons, but we are happy to have come through unscathed," Isuza told Goal on Thursday.

"We needed to win the game [against Wazito] to get our confidence back and everybody is glad it happened. Chemelil [Sugar] is next for us, it is a winnable match on paper, but we all know it will not be easy. However, we have to do everything possible to win the game."

The former player has also challenged the fans to maintain their support despite a series of poor results.

"Sometimes we have disappointed our fans, we understand, however, we need their support through thin and thick. It is just a matter of time before we start grinding good results consistently."

Leopards have collected four points from their last three league matches after one defeat, a draw and a win.