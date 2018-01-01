Whyvonne Isuza out as AFC Leopards set to miss key players against Vihiga United
Goal Kenya.
AFC Leopards will miss up to four key players when they face Vihiga United on Saturday.
Ingwe will be searching for their first win of the season after the opening three rounds of matches. The club have confirmed that influential midfielder Wyvonne Isuza will once again miss a match in the top tier.
TEAM NEWS
Majid Victor ,Nabwire Marvin ,Saad Musa and Isuzza Whyvonne are all out injured while our new signing Marcel Kaheza who has not been cleared will miss our today's match against Vihiga United .
Our new signing Wayi Yeka is available for selection.#KPL#INGWE pic.twitter.com/5BhNAxFGIS— AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) December 29, 2018
Others sidelined are Victor Nabwire, Marvon Saad and new signing Marcel Kaheza, who is yet to get clearance.