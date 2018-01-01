Whyvonne Isuza back for AFC Leopards against Sofapaka

The tie had been moved to Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos from the Kasarani

AFC Leopards have received a major boost ahead of the weekend clash against Sofapaka.

Marko Vasiljevic will welcome back midfielder Whyvonne Isuza, who resumed training after recovering for a slight calf-niggle.

Article continues below

The tie had been moved to Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos from at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani. Kick off time and date remains 4:15 pm and Saturday

Ingwe had a faulty start to the season after drawing 1-1 against Kariobangi Sharks in the opening fixtures before losing 3-0 to their Mulembe brothers-Kakamega Homeboyz last time out.

Sofapaka on the other hand, lost to Bandari last weekend and, just like Ingwe, the Batoto Ba Mungu will give their all to bounce back from the shocker.